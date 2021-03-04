Cancelling of Sloan shows Conservatives as beholden to liberal narratives

Derek Sloan, pictured Oc. 21, 2020, was expelled from the Conservative party on Jan. 20, 2021, after it was revealed he had accepted a donation to his leadership campaign from white supremacist Paul Fromm. But Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said in a statement that Mr. Sloan was booted out 'not because of one specific event, but because of a pattern of destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents and disrespect towards the Conservative team for over a year. These actions have been a consistent distraction from our efforts to grow the party and focus on the work we need to do. Events of the past week were simply the last straw and led to our caucus making the decision it did today.'