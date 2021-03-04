Cancelling of Sloan shows Conservatives as beholden to liberal narratives

TORONTO—The cancellation of Derek Sloan has prompted mixed feelings in the ranks of Conservative grassroots as well as among better-known Conservative pundits. Some Conservative pundits think Sloan was not worth defending and, indeed, view his expulsion as a kind of political masterstroke that may finally convince Canadians of the CPC’s “moderation.” No small portion of the grassroots, however, has been critical of the move and finds it deeply demoralizing.
