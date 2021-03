The objective of nationalists is to sabotage Justin Trudeau, who needs Quebec votes at the next election, by attacking his father’s legacy. It’s ugly politics and worse journalism—but not surprising, considering the source.

Former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, left, was cited in a December 1976 diplomatic cable by then-U.S. ambassador to Canada Thomas Enders, right, as being heard to suggest making ‘it as tough as possible for Quebec.’ When Enders reported in December of 1976, Trudeau and his cabinet were struggling to figure out a supportive response that did not fuel Quebec separatism, writes Andrew Caddell.