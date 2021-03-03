The long road back from COVID will challenge Canadians on every front

The post-COVID era will be politically definitive. Canadians will have to decide if they are a progressive social democracy or a nation of backward-looking reactionaries with one foot in the Trump camp.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured Nov. 23, 2020, is preparing to deliver the government’s first budget in two years. Struggling with one of the most devastating crises in a century, we’re not really focusing on the next phase beyond considerations of ‘building back better,’ writes Les Whittington.