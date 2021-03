As of January, $185-million of the $761-million approved for the first five years of work on the Centre Block building and construction of the underground welcome centre, up to 2021-22, has been spent.

A look at the excavation site that nows sits in the shadow of the Centre Block building, right, where digging is underway for construction of the last phase of the new underground welcome centre complex, as pictured Dec. 2, 2020.