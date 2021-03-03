Daughters of the Vote and gender equality in Canadian politics: the journey continues

On Oct. 26, 2020, Canada hit a historic milestone when the 100th woman was elected to the House of Commons. This occurred when two women candidates won byelections, one in Toronto Centre and the other in York Centre, Ont. For the first time, 29.5 per cent of the Canadian House of Commons is made up of women. In 1995, the United Nations set the goal of 30 per cent women lawmakers in parliaments. Finally, our country is close to achieving that goal.