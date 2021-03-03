Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
daughters-of-the-vote-and-gender-equality-in-canadian-politics-the-journey-continuesAno
Opinion

Daughters of the Vote and gender equality in Canadian politics: the journey continues

By Lori Lee Oates      March 3, 2021

Our institutions have been built largely by white men, with white men in mind. However, the contemporary presence of women in elected office is forcing all levels of government to deal with the realities of childrearing.

Megan Metz, Daughters of the Vote delegate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, B.C., speaks with reporters as young women from across the country took their seats in the House of Commons for the program organized by Equal Voice on April 3, 2019. This year’s event runs virtually from March 5-8. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

On Oct. 26, 2020, Canada hit a historic milestone when the 100th woman was elected to the House of Commons. This occurred when two women candidates won byelections, one in Toronto Centre and the other in York Centre, Ont. For the first time, 29.5 per cent of the Canadian House of Commons is made up of women. In 1995, the United Nations set the goal of 30 per cent women lawmakers in parliaments. Finally, our country is close to achieving that goal.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

House reports $344.2-million in spending so far in 2020-21, as BOIE extends COVID supports for MPs

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
MPs will be able to continue to charge the central House budget for the cost of items like masks and hand sanitizer, or office reconfiguration as a result of COVID-19, until Sept. 30, among other measures.

Hill journalists still working out the kinks after nearly a year of COVID coverage

News|By Elyse Robinson
Press Gallery president Jordan Press says Hill journalists have been incredibly accommodating to Parliamentarians, but are now asking political parties to meet the gallery halfway.

Hill reno update: House BOIE approves design for main entrance to new welcome centre complex

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
As of January, $185-million of the $761-million approved for the first five years of work on the Centre Block building and construction of the underground welcome centre, up to 2021-22, has been spent.

Universal basic income, transit, seniors care in focus for members heading into the Liberal policy convention

News|By Alice Chen
While modern technologies make a virtual gathering possible, longtime Liberal Kevin Bosch says he 'can’t wait to get back to a time when there are real flesh and blood conventions again.'

Lack of sunset clause in Canada-U.K. interim deal could stick us with status quo, say opposition MPs

News|By Neil Moss
Canada and the U.K. have agreed to 'strive to conclude' a comprehensive trade deal by 2024, but without a sunset clause, the current transitional pact could be in place for years to come.

Vaccine panel’s advice on AstraZeneca use for seniors to evolve as new data comes, say public health officials

News|By Beatrice Paez
Dr. Howard Njoo says NACI's recommendation advising against its use for seniors is not meant to cast doubt on the safety of the vaccine.

Threat assessments up to date for 90 per cent of missions, with the rest ‘on track’ to be done by March, says Global Affairs 

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
With only 55 per cent complete at the end of March 2019, the results to date are 'encouraging,' and the turnaround suggests a priority was placed on this goal, says former diplomat Roy Norton.

Pandemic supports surpass losses for lower-income households, suggests new data

News|By Palak Mangat
Statistics Canada figures suggest Ottawa did ‘the right thing’ with its COVID-19 economic relief measures, says Senator Diane Bellemare. ‘Otherwise, the impact would have been worse.'

After Scheer’s expenses controversy, Conservatives want party to stop spending donor dollars on personal expenses

News|By Abbas Rana
The federal Alberta riding of Edmonton West has proposed a constitutional amendment demanding that party money only be used to ‘advance the political and electoral interests of the party.’
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions