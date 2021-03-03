Canada’s climate accountability framework needs more teeth to get to net zero

Scientists issued a new analysis, published today in Nature Climate Change, tracking countries’ progress—or lack thereof—in reducing their emissions since the landmark Paris Agreement was signed in 2015. The study, which I led, showed that fossil carbon emissions, the main source of greenhouse gases causing climate change, decreased in 64 countries, including the United States, Mexico and most European countries, during the period 2016 to 2019. As a Canadian climate scientist, I was disappointed to discover that, in contrast, emissions in Canada increased.