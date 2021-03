Before the feds sign an implementation contract let’s investigate our options. Let’s make sure we get what we need, balancing requirements, costs and mandate.

The design of the future Canadian surface combatant will be based on BAE’s Type 26 warship. The Department of National Defence wants to replace the Royal Canadian Navy's Halifax-class frigate fleet with 15 Type 26 warships, which will be constructed at the Irving Shipbuilding, will cost an estimated $70-billion. The original cost was estimated to be $14-billion and the project has faced delays and increased costs.