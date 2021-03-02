Vaccine panel’s advice on AstraZeneca use for seniors to evolve as new data comes, say public health officials

The federal vaccine advisory committee’s guidance advising against giving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to seniors, despite Health Canada’s approval for its use by adults of all ages, should not be read as “static,” say public health officials, dismissing concerns that the conflicting advice puts provinces and territories in a bind.

“As they see more and more of that real-world data accumulating, that will be adjusted as well,” said Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam during a press briefing Tuesday. “This is both a challenge but also really exciting, because the real-world data is helping us adjust. … Don’t read their recommendations as sort of static.”

Her comments come a day after the federal National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered to people 65 and older, citing the “limited information on the efficacy of this vaccine in this age group at this time.” The committee has long been responsible for offering guidance on the use of vaccines and includes experts from across several fields, including infectious diseases, epidemiology, and immunology.

Health Canada approved the vaccine last Friday, clearing its use for adults, 18 and older. At the same time, it acknowledged that its approval for older age groups was based on emerging, real-world evidence that has shown the vaccine to be effective at “preventing severe diseases and hospitalizations,” rather than clinical-trial data.

The first tranche of AstraZeneca doses on order—around 500,000 of 20 million on order—are expected to arrive from India on Wednesday. Canada is anticipating the arrival of an estimated 945,000 vaccine doses overall this week.

Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy public health officer at the Public Health Agency of Canada, said it’s up to provinces and territories to make the call on whether to follow NACI’s guideline, while stressing that all three vaccines approved by Canada thus far have been shown to be “effective in reducing serious illness and deaths connected to the disease.”

NACI’s guidelines are non-binding, which means provinces can decide how best to allocate vaccine supplies on hand based on their needs.

“Provinces and territories will have to consider their own context, their own at-risk population, and they can always decide on the best way to use their vaccines,” he said, speaking in French.

Dr. Njoo brushed aside concerns raised that the difference in advice could create confusion, noting NACI makes its determination based on whether there’s enough data and is not a statement meant to cast doubt on its overall safety.

“There isn’t necessarily enough data today to be able to provide recommendations in terms of the 65 year group and older,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that the vaccine is not effective for all ages. It simply means that there has to be sufficient data.”

The vaccine’s efficacy is estimated at 62 per cent for adults between the ages of 18 and 64. A new study highlighted by the United Kingdom’s public health authority on Monday suggested that the vaccine is between 60 and 73 per cent effective for adults 70 and older. It has yet to be peer-reviewed, but a Public Health England official said the study “adds to growing evidence showing that the vaccines are working to reduce infections and save lives.”

The first phase of the immunization campaign across Canada has largely centred on seniors, particularly those in long-term care homes, staff at those facilities, and health-care workers.

Alberta and Ontario, for their part, have decided to adhere to NACI’s recommendation. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the government will await further guidance from the panel before releasing its distribution plan for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

NACI is expected to release more guidance on whether dosing intervals for the two-dose vaccines approved so far can be delayed to stretch supply to cover more people. It’s an approach that British Columbia and Quebec have taken, with promising results, Dr. Njoo noted.

Canada isn’t alone in contending whether to limit AstraZeneca’s vaccines to adults under 65—for now. After French President Emmanuel Macron said last month the vaccine was “quasi-ineffective” for older demographics, France reversed its decision Monday, pointing to more data, and will now be offering doses to seniors. Germany is also under pressure to expand its use to older adults as unused doses remain on the shelf.

The conflicting advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine has prompted the Conservatives to call for an emergency meeting of the House Health Committee this week.

In a separate presser earlier, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.), her party’s health critic, said “it is incumbent” on the federal government “to provide clarity on this discrepancy, especially since the AstraZeneca vaccine is scheduled to roll out as early as tomorrow.”

Ms. Rempel Garner said the House Health Committee will be considering a motion to call health officials to explain how the two bodies reached conflicting conclusions about the safety of the vaccine for seniors.

The committee clerk said a meeting for this week is in the midst of being arranged.

The Hill Times