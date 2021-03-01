Will O’Toole see Conservative activists as friend or foe?

It all goes to show that sometimes there can be an uneasy relationship between conservative ideologues and conservative politicians. They may share the same enemies, but not always the same aims.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, pictured Dec. 3, 2020, who wants to project himself as a 'centre-right' politician, has made it known that he’s ruled out doing any interviews with the stridently conservative Rebel News. Ezra Levant, meanwhile, claims O’Toole, is 'afraid of the media party' and 'not much of a leader.'