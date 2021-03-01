MPs, experts reeling following Vance allegations, McDonald’s voluntary departure from top military post

The probe into the explosive allegations against the country’s former top soldier of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female subordinate may finally address the sexist culture in Canada’s military, say experts, but some say the culture change won’t happen overnight and one says the rank-and-file of the Canadian Armed Forces “expect to have leaders who demonstrate the same sort of character and the same sort of values” they share.

Michel Drapeau, a military lawyer who served for 34 years with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and retired as the executive secretary for the Department of National Defence, testified at the House National Defence Committee late last month.

He told The Hill Times that “assuming the very best, that nothing comes out of it, that nothing comes out negative against (former chief of the defence staff) Vance or the ministry, there will be changes” surrounding the military’s approach to sexual harassment allegations that have made headlines in the last few weeks.

Retired chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance has been accused of abusing his authority by engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman who reported to him during his time in the upper ranks of the military. Global News broke the story on Feb. 2, two weeks after he stepped down from the post as Canada’s longest serving chief of defence staff. Gen. Vance, 57, served from July 17, 2015, to Jan. 14, 2021. Another allegation involves a sexual suggestion he made to a younger female subordinate in a 2012 email. Gen. Vance denies that he acted inappropriately.

Maj. Kellie Brennan said that she was in a consensual sexual relationship with Gen. Vance that continued when she was moved under his command, in an interview with Global News’ Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson that was published Feb. 21. She said that Gen. Vance abused his authority, and that she felt she couldn’t say no to him because he was her boss.

Gen. Vance has said that the two were not in a sexual relationship while she was under his command, and that he never influenced any of her postings. The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service has launched an investigation into the matter.

Gen. Vance’s successor, Admiral Art McDonald, is also under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. He voluntarily stepped aside on Feb. 24. Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, meanwhile, was appointed as acting chief of the defence staff that evening.

“As I have stated, I take all allegations of misconduct seriously and continue to take strong action on any allegation of misconduct that is brought forward,” stated Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) in a Feb. 24 tweet. “No matter the rank, no matter the position.”

“I will have no further comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” wrote the minister.

“Questions have been raised in a very dramatic way as to what progress has been made over the past six years,” said Mr. Drapeau in an interview with The Hill Times, regarding Marie Deschamps’ 2015 report that found sexual harassment in the Armed Forces that “not only harm(s) the victims, but also the integrity, professionalism and efficiency of the CAF as a whole.”

Ms. Deschamps served as a Supreme Court justice from 2002 until her retirement from the judiciary in 2012.

The events of the last few weeks “has to have an impact on their sense of pride, their sense of confidence, their sense of trust, their sense of camaraderie and solidarity,” said Mr. Drapeau.

“At the moment, I think the military rank-and-file, regardless of what their ranks are, are not in a happy mood, this is not a positive mood—they all wear the same uniform, they are in the same profession, and they expect to have leaders who demonstrate the same sort of character, the same sort of values,” said Mr. Drapeau.

When asked if this probe into misconduct and the media attention attached to it may finally bring an end to ongoing allegations of sexism in the military, Mr. Drapeau said “it won’t happen overnight.”

“To change minds, I regret to say, normally takes a generation or two because it passes from one generation to the others in a household,” said Mr. Drapeau.

Mr. Drapeau has called for the establishment of an inspector general to deal with military affairs, something which he says exists in Germany, Norway, Sweden, the United States, and Australia.

“That’s one of the things that Parliamentarians should do: [have] an inspector general that reports to them, and pulls their chain to say that there’s an issue here. And when this system is in place, you can start to have results not only with the rank and file, but at the senior level,” Mr. Drapeau said.

In a follow-up interview with The Hill Times after acting defence chief Art McDonald’s voluntary departure from the post late on Feb. 24, Mr. Drapeau said Parliament should create an external body and an inspector general who investigates problems with the military, and reports back to MPs.

“Until this is done, we’ll have a talk again in six months about something else.”

Charlotte Duval-Lantoine of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, who has studied gender integration in the Forces, told The Hill Times that the way military leaders are promoted is part of the problem.

“You could be, and pardon my language, but you could be an asshole, but if you do your job very well, it might be swept under the rug,” said Ms. Duval-Lantoine. “And I’m not saying that in a very crude way. But what we reward [in] the chain of command, going up the ladder, and how you go up the ladder, is problematic.”

Ms. Duval-Lantoine said DND needs to be better at making the distinction between the structure of the organization and the organization itself.

“And I will say that those service members who are saying, ‘We’re not being complacent,’—but—it’s kind of being complacent, and it’s a harsh criticism, but I’m thinking of that as a person who has known [a] toxic environment, who has known toxic behaviours or has been victim to them, but hopefully not to the extent of sexual assault, but this is a problem that needs a response,” Ms. Duval-Lantoine said.

‘We want to ensure we have a safe workplace’, says Conservative MP Bezan

Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, Man.), his party’s defence critic, told The Hill Times that this is one of “many situations where we’ve tried to address sexual misconduct within the Canadian Armed Forces.”

“And I can tell you that with these recent revelations of having two concurrent defence chief staffs facing these investigations, it makes me angry,” said Mr. Bezan.

“I’m upset. I believe that all Conservatives and all Parliamentarians want to ensure that we have a safe workplace for the women and men and of the Canadian Armed Forces, and to have to revisit this again at committee just speaks to the problems that we have and that we need to rectify, and come forward with solutions that may be the catalyst for change,” said Mr. Bezan.

Mr. Bezan said that the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have to take a “hard look” and that “everything is on the table” when asked about the vetting process.

“This is not only about who we choose as chief of the defence staff,” said Mr. Bezan. “This is about maintaining confidence of Canadians in our Armed Forces, this is about improving morale of all the women and men who serve in uniform, and this about making sure that they can trust their senior leadership on something as fundamental and as moral as being treated with respect in the workplace.”

“To have these allegations come forward about sexual misconduct of our highest ranking officers really undermines all of that,” said NDP MP Randall Garrison (Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, B.C.) who is also a member of the House National Defence Committee, his party’s defence critic, and whose riding is home to the Canadians Forces Base Esquimalt. “This is a problem that has to be tackled by the minister at the highest level.”

“I do expect that there are many stories that have not yet been told, we all know that,” said Mr. Garrison.

The military launched an initiative to eliminate sexual harassment in the Canadian Forces called Operation Honour in 2015, following media reports of sexual misconduct within the Forces.

When asked if the government should change the way that the highest echelons of the Armed Forces are appointed to their jobs, Mr. Garrison said he couldn’t tell whether this was a “personal failure or a systemic failure.”

“If people knew about these things when the appointments went ahead, then that really comes down to holding people accountable who made the decisions,” said Mr. Garrison. “If they didn’t have knowledge of these things, then we need to look at the system and see why not.”

“There must be incredible disappointment for every single member of the Canadian Forces, both regular force and reservists,” said Ross Fetterly, an adjunct professor at the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) who served for 34 years in the Canadian Air Force. “They must be really disappointed that, at a very busy time for the military, that the leaders that they have have been called into question.”

“Military organizations operate on trust,” said Prof. Fetterly. “With leaders, with peers, with subordinates. In situations that military people face on regular operations, deployments, training exercises, each single military member needs to contribute in accordance with their abilities and responsibilities and need to depend on each other.”

‘What a watershed moment would look like is policy change’

Megan MacKenzie, a professor at Simon Fraser University who studies feminism and military culture, said “unfortunately, I don’t think this is a watershed moment.”

“Moments of intense media scrutiny, whether it’s because of an unusual case or a serious allegation, or multiple allegations at the same time, what we know from research is that they don’t provoke change,” said Prof. MacKenzie. “They provoke a lot of media attention, and that’s important for increasing public awareness, but what a watershed moment would look like is policy change.”

The Conference of Defence Associations, an organization representing 40 member associations to which 400,000 active and retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces belong, said in a scathing statement released on Feb. 24 that “allegations of this nature erode public trust in the Canadian Armed Forces, and ultimately negatively affect morale and harm efforts to recruit the future protectors of our nation.”

“It is more important than ever that victims have the confidence to come forward and have their complaints addressed with respect, fairness, and the greatest of transparency,” the statement said. “After almost six years of work on Operation Honour aimed at eliminating harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour within the CAF, the persistence of this insidious problem is disheartening.”

Minister Sajjan ‘has no tolerance for any form of misconduct’

According to a spokesperson for Minister Sajjan, Todd Lane, “as the minister has said numerous times, he has no tolerance for any form of misconduct. Every person in the defence team, whether civilian or military, deserves a safe work environment. We work hard every day to ensure that our members are able to perform their duties in an environment free from harassment and discrimination.”

“Any allegations that were brought forward were aggressively and very quickly put forward to the proper authorities. All of the proper processes were followed. Each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and harassment needs to be investigated, no matter the rank or position of those involved. We need to ensure that any individual feels safe telling of their experiences,” according to Mr. Lane.

Mr. Lane said Mr. Sajjan would not comment on specific investigations that are underway. He said DND and the CAF have investigatory bodies to investigate misconduct allegations, such as the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service and the National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Ombudsman.

“Canadians expect these offices to do the required investigations when made aware of any misconduct,” wrote Mr. Lane. The ministerial directive regarding the ombudsman requires that conversations with the ombudsman are kept confidential. This is so that people can feel comfortable to come forward to the ombudsman to lodge any sort of complaint.”

“As the minister stated, everything’s on the table,” wrote Mr. Lane.

“The Canadian Armed Forces has traditionally had a culture of masculinity. There are toxic elements of masculinity that have risen to the fore on numerous occasions. To bring about a complete and total culture change, we need to acknowledge this and tackle this head on. Though institutional culture change is complex and takes time, the time for patience is over.”

“We will have a thorough and deep independent investigation, separate from the chain of command,” wrote Mr. Lane. “We continue to work towards establishing the terms of reference and details will be announced once finalized.”

Marie Deschamps’ Conclusion, March 27, 2015 During the course of this Review, it became clear that one of the functions of the chain of command is to address problems before they reach the attention of senior leaders. While there may be logic to this structure in many areas of military life, in the case of sexual harassment and assault the unfortunate effect is to stifle complaints and leave problems unresolved. It also means that some senior leaders are genuinely unaware of the extent of the inappropriate sexual conduct that is occurring on the ground, the harm to individual members, and the damage to the CAF as a whole. At the same time, the ERA found that there is an undeniable problem of sexual harassment and sexual assault in the CAF, which requires direct and sustained action. In particular, the CAF needs to engage in broad-based cultural reform to change the underlying norms of conduct that are giving rise to pervasive low-level harassment, a hostile environment for women and LGTBQ members, and, in some cases, more serious and traumatic incidents of sexual assault. Dismissive responses such as “this is just the way of the military” are no longer appropriate. Cultural change is not an easy enterprise. Other organizations, including some which are historically male-dominated, are taking steps to meet this challenge, however. The CAF has a variety of tools at its disposal, including DAOD policies, training programs, administrative action, the disciplinary and military justice system, referral to local civilian authorities, and internal victim support services. The ERA has made recommendations about how to strengthen each of the policies that it was asked to review. In particular, important reforms can be accomplished through the creation of a center for accountability for sexual assault and harassment, which can serve not only as a hub for delivering services to victims and training for CAF members, civilian employees and senior leaders, but also as a meeting point for stakeholders. CASAH is therefore a point of departure for subsequent initiatives to reduce the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault in the Armed Forces. Just as important, however, CAF leaders need to be prepared to use and implement the tools at their disposal strictly, fairly, and consistently. The failure to do so only exacerbates the perception of victims that their well-being is not a priority for the CAF, and the perception of aggressors that they can act with impunity. Responsibility for change therefore lies with CAF leaders. Not only must leaders serve as role models, but they must also intervene personally where inappropriate conduct occurs. Senior leaders, in particular, must drive the process of cultural reform by engaging in initiatives to prevent inappropriate sexual conduct, and to rebuild the trust of CAF members. As a modern military organization, the Canadian Armed Forces can no longer afford to accept lower standards for sexual conduct than those that apply to Canadians at large. On the contrary, more is expected from our Forces. The willingness of the CAF to take a hard look at its own practices and procedures is just one indication that the organization has a strong future. Cultural change, improving the integration of women into the most senior levels of the organization, rebuilding the trust of members in the chain of command, and reducing the prevalence of sexual harassment and sexual assault, will not be easy to achieve. Such goals require strong leadership and sustained commitment. But they are essential to the development of a modern military organization that not only embraces the principle of respect for human dignity, but is also able to optimize on the skills and talents of all its members. The Canadian public expects it, and CAF members deserve it.

Marie Deschamps’ 10 Recommendations, March 27, 2015 Recommendation No. 1 Acknowledge that inappropriate sexual conduct is a serious problem that exists in the CAF and undertake to address it. Recommendation No. 2 Establish a strategy to effect cultural change to eliminate the sexualized environment and to better integrate women, including by conducting a gender-based analysis of CAF policies. Recommendation No. 3 Create an independent center for accountability for sexual assault and harassment outside of the CAF with the responsibility for receiving reports of inappropriate sexual conduct, as well as prevention, coordination and monitoring of training, victim support, monitoring of accountability, and research, and to act as a central authority for the collection of data. Recommendation No. 4 Allow members to report incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault to the center for accountability for sexual assault and harassment, or simply to request support services without the obligation to trigger a formal complaint process. Recommendation No. 5 With the participation of the center for accountability for sexual assault and harassment: Develop a simple, broad definition of sexual harassment that effectively captures all dimensions of the member’s relationship with the CAF.

Develop a definition of adverse personal relationship that specifically addresses relationships between members of different rank, and creates a presumption of an adverse personal relationship where the individuals involved are of different rank, unless the relationship is properly disclosed.

Define sexual assault in the policy as intentional, non-consensual touching of a sexual nature.

Give guidance on the requirement for consent, including by addressing the impact on genuine consent of a number of factors, including intoxication, differences in rank, and the chain of command. Recommendation No. 6 With the participation of the center for accountability for sexual assault and harassment, develop a unified policy approach to address inappropriate sexual conduct and include as many aspects as possible of inappropriate sexual conduct in a single policy using plain language. Recommendation No. 7 Simplify the harassment process by: Directing formal complaints to COs acting as adjudicators in a grievance

Reducing emphasis on ADR. Recommendation No. 8 Allow victims of sexual assault to request, with the support of the center for accountability sexual assault and harassment, transfer of the complaint to civilian authorities; provide information explaining the reasons when transfer is not effected. Recommendation No. 9 Assign responsibility for providing, coordinating and monitoring victim support to the center for accountability for sexual assault and harassment, including the responsibility for advocating on behalf of victims in the complaint and investigation processes. Recommendation No. 10 Assign to the center for accountability for sexual assault and harassment, in coordination with other CAF subject matter experts, responsibility for the development of the training curriculum, and the primary responsibility for monitoring training on matters related to inappropriate sexual conduct.

