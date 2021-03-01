Diversity and inclusion: public service hirings, promotions and separations

With the clerk of the Privy Council’s call to action on anti-racism, equity, and inclusion in the federal public service, the related 2020/2021 deputy minister commitments on diversity and inclusion, the president of the Treasury Board supplementary mandate letter, and the Public Service Commission’s audit of employment equity representation in recruitment, the government has aligned the key performance instruments to improve diversity and inclusion in the public service.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.