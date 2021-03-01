Diversity and inclusion: public service hirings, promotions and separations

With disaggregated employment equity and public service survey data, and the recent audit of staffing processes, the government and individual departments have an unparalleled evidence base to better inform diversity and inclusion policies for the public service.

With Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart’s call to action on anti-racism, equity, and inclusion in the federal public service, the related 2020/2021 deputy minister commitments on diversity and inclusion, the president of the Treasury Board supplementary mandate letter, and the Public Service Commission's audit of employment equity representation in recruitment, the government has aligned the key performance instruments to improve diversity and inclusion in the public service, writes Andrew Griffith.