Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
bardswickAno
Opinion

Canada should spread its bets in transition to net zero

By Martha Hall Findlay and Kathy Bardswick      March 1, 2021

If Canada can get comfortable with the inevitable uncertainty ahead, it doesn’t need consensus on exactly what net zero looks like.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson oversees the feds' climate file. To get to net zero, Canadian governments will need distinct policies to drive both safe bets and the potential of wildcards. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Uncertainty can be paralyzing. And, when the stakes are high, doubly so. Ask five people how Canada should get to net-zero emissions by 2050, and you may get six answers. There is no shortage of ideas: electrification, carbon capture and storage, direct air capture, hydrogen fuel, small modular nuclear—all are on the table, and many more. As a result, uncertainty and debate persists around the relative importance of any one solution on the way to net zero. 

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Liberals introduce bills to close sickness benefit loophole, allow pandemic-friendly court proceedings

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The MAID debate drags on, the gambling bill lives on, and more.

MPs, experts reeling following Vance allegations, McDonald’s voluntary departure from top military post

News|By Mike Lapointe
Experts say the Canadian military’s approach to sexual harassment allegations will finally change, but it won't happen overnight. It could take a full generation or two.

Majority support drug decriminalization, but that doesn’t make it a political winner, says pollster Shachi Kurl

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Support is broad, but it might not drive votes, said Ms. Kurl.

NACI’s call to prioritize at-risk racialized Canadians reflects ‘deliberate attempt’ to recognize inequities, says expert

News|By Palak Mangat
But adherence to its guidelines could vary by province.

Military response to sexual misconduct ‘uncoordinated and ineffectual,’ say experts 

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne has agreed to a summons from the House Defence Committee to appear next week to address a 2018 complaint his office received.

AstraZeneca vaccine approval to give Canada ‘greater flexibility’ in distributing doses widely, says health official

News|By Beatrice Paez
Procurement Minister Anita Anand suggests the latest approval marks a vindication of the 'diversification' strategy the government settled on as it moved to negotiate deals with seven 'leading' vaccine manufacturers.

Top Conservatives Byrne, Patterson, Dodds, Gerstein, Lecce, Mulroney lose delegate election races for party policy convention

News|By Abbas Rana
Campaign Life Coalition claims that its endorsed candidates’ performance played a key role in the defeat of the four prominent Conservatives in the delegate elections.

Ottawa making ‘good progress’ modernizing procurement, but auditor finds more training needed

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Canada’s Auditor General Karen Hogan looked into how departments are better planning procurements for complex IT solutions, including lessons learned from the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system.

Long-term fixes for safe drinking water in some First Nations could be out of reach for ‘several years,’ says AG

News|By Beatrice Paez
A small proportion (15 per cent) of the 100 advisories lifted since the Trudeau Liberals took office ended as result of 'interim measures,' according to the report.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions