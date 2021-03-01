Canada should spread its bets in transition to net zero

Uncertainty can be paralyzing. And, when the stakes are high, doubly so. Ask five people how Canada should get to net-zero emissions by 2050, and you may get six answers. There is no shortage of ideas: electrification, carbon capture and storage, direct air capture, hydrogen fuel, small modular nuclear—all are on the table, and many more. As a result, uncertainty and debate persists around the relative importance of any one solution on the way to net zero.