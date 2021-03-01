An ‘outspoken, complicated woman’: biography of retired Conservative Senator Nancy Ruth hits shelves in May

Former Canadian Senator Nancy Ruth, an outspoken social activist and philanthropist, will be given biographical treatment in The Unconventional Nancy Ruth, set to be released on May 11. The book details the colourful life of the Paul Martin-appointed public servant who dropped her last name, Jackman, in the mid-1990s, and was from then on known by her first and second names. Her brother, Hal Jackman, was the former lieutenant governor of Ontario.