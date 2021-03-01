Canada needs a national standard for seniors’ care

The current seniors’ generation will pass on an estimated $1-trillion to the next generation through inheritance. Without tax changes, that transfer will simply exacerbate existing wealth inequality. A more progressive income and wealth tax is needed.
Canada's Seniors Minister Deb Schulte, pictured on Parliament Hill. There is a mountain of analysis showing the inadequacy of current long-term care arrangements, as well as widespread systemic exploitation of precarious essential care workers, writes Terrance Hunsley. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
I was recently commissioned by the Pearson Centre to write a paper on seniors’ care. The reasons are well-known. Chronic government underfunding, regulatory negligence, and, in some instances, private profiteering, came home to roost this year in the national catastrophe of the pandemic. There is a mountain of analysis showing the inadequacy of current long-term care arrangements, as well as widespread systemic exploitation of precarious essential care workers.
Moreover, the population requiring continuing care is in process of tripling over the coming three decades. There are huge moral, social, and financial elephants in the room.
