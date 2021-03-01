It’s time for a private-sector sunshine law

Public-sector employers are under more pressure from voters to even the odds for women and minorities; not so for the private sector. Their veil of secrecy needs to be lifted.
Kudos to The Globe and Mail for digging into the darker side of Bay Street’s dirty little secrets. In a series on workforce gender bias last week, the Globe published confidential information on the remuneration of partners in one of Canada’s largest business law firms, writes Sheila Copps. Photograph courtesy Ian Muttoo/Flickr
