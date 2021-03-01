Canada has an opportunity to work with U.S. to forge a new path on climate action

U.S. President Joe Biden made some big moves in support of bold climate action immediately after stepping into office. Within hours of his inauguration, he passed executive orders to return the United States to the Paris Climate Accord, suspend all new oil and gas drilling permits on federal land, and cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

Clearly, Mr. Biden is eager to course correct the United States after four years of Donald Trump’s climate denial and pro-fossil fuel agenda. This should be something that our self-proclaimed climate leader of a prime minister should support.