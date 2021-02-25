Top Conservatives Dodds, Gerstein, Lecce, Mulroney lose delegate election races for party policy convention

Four prominent senior Conservatives—James Dodds, the chair of the powerful Conservative Fund Canada; Irving Gerstein, former chair of the fund; Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce; and Bay Street banker Mark Mulroney, son of former prime minister Brian Mulroney—have all lost the election for delegate spots in their respective ridings for the upcoming Conservative policy convention, sources told The Hill Times.

All four will not be able to attend the March 18-20 online policy convention as voting delegates. They can still attend as observers, which means they will not be able to vote on policy resolutions, or to elect national council members. The party, however, has the authority to appoint them as delegates in different ridings where all elected spots are not filled.

Under the party constitution, each of the 338 ridings can send 10 elected delegates to the convention. The riding association president, incumbent MP or the candidate of record are automatic delegates, as are Senators, national council members, former party leaders, provincial leaders, and policy and constitution committee members.

A Conservative Party spokesperson told The Hill Times that 4,100 delegates are eligible to attend the online convention. Around “3,000 people” attended the “last couple of conventions,” said Cory Hann, director of communications for the Conservative Party, adding that this time, the turnout is expected to be higher than that.

Party members voted online between Jan. 18 and Feb. 15 to elect delegates in their respective ridings. The party notified riding association presidents of the results on Feb. 19.

The Conservative Party is holding the convention online—the first in its history—because of the pandemic. In the past, a significant number of riding associations across the country did not have to hold delegate election meetings as these elections happen only when there are more than 10 candidates interested in being delegates. But this time, most of the ridings across the country have seen a pent-up interest in attending the convention, chiefly because the cost to attend the convention is extremely low and people can participate from their homes. As the convention is happening online, the cost is only $199 and people are saving on travel, boarding, and lodging fee. Depending on where the convention was taking place in the past, delegates had to pay up to $2,000 or more to attend.

Also, some social conservative organizations are getting organized more than ever before to participate in the policy convention. They are organizing to get more “pro-life, pro-family policies,” and stop the leaderships’ efforts to pivot to the centre of the political spectrum. One of their key target is to get rid of Article 70 of the Conservative Party’s Policy Declaration, which states: “A Conservative Government will not support any legislation to regulate abortion.”

They are also upset by the leadership’s decision to kick out MP Derek Sloan (Hastings-Lennox-and Addington, Ont.) from the caucus and revoke his party membership. Some social Conservative organizations, and Mr. Sloan, who claims to have the support of about 100,000 party members, have taken an active part in the delegate election meetings to get like minded delegates elected for the convention. For this, they endorsed slates of candidates, in individual ridings across the country, to their supporters. Now, they’re closely monitoring candidates planning on running for the national council and the party president to endorse the ones who they think are pro-life and will support their cause.

All 20 members of the national council are elected or re-elected at every party convention. A national councillor can serve a maximum of three terms.

The Conservative Fund Canada is the fundraising arm of the party responsible for overseeing fundraising and where the party spends the money. As chair of the fund, Mr. Dodds will still attend the convention to provide an update to the delegates about the financial state of the Conservative Party. Mr. Dodds succeeded former Conservative senator Mr. Gerstein in September. Mr. Gerstein served as the chair of the fund for about 17 years.

For the delegate elections, Mr. Dodds, Mr. Gerstein, and Mr. Mulroney ran in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s, Ont., and Mr. Lecce ran in the riding of King-Vaughan, Ont. He represents the riding provincially. Mr. Lecce, however, is an alternate delegate, which means that though he did not finish among the top 10, he can replace someone who did win a spot in case they’re unable to attend. In the past, Mr. Lecce served as a senior PMO staffer in the Stephen Harper government.

Mr. Dodds did not respond to an interview request from The Hill Times, but a top Conservative source said that the chair of the Conservative Fund registered to run for a delegate spot and later did not pursue it, thinking that, given his position as the chair of the fund, he should stay neutral. According to the source, Mr. Dodds did not make any calls to anyone to seek their support for this election and even if he had won the support, he would have let an alternate take this spot.

The Conservative Party declined to offer a comment on the high-profile Conservative party members’ failure to win delegate spots.

“In regards to who is or is not on delegate lists, the delegate lists can still fluctuate right up to the convention, due to some delegates not being able to make it and elected alternates taking their place, so we don’t comment on delegate lists,” Mr. Hann said in an email. “The delegate selection process is something conducted internally at the riding level.”

Mr. Hann said that the grassroots party members are expressing a lot more interest this time than ever before for the convention. He said the unsuccessful contestants could take part in the convention if any of the elected ones can’t make it for some reason.

“We have had more people interested in our convention than at any time in history, so of course there’s going to be competitive delegate selection meetings right across the country, which just shows how much interest there is in our party,” said Mr. Hann. “We share the disappointment when a member who wants to be a delegate doesn’t secure a delegate spot in their riding, but that’s a decision made by the membership of the riding. It’s grassroots party members at the riding level that choose their delegates. It’s our hope that any unsuccessful delegates will either standby as alternate delegates, prepared to fill in if there’s absent delegates in their riding, or at least still take part in our convention as an observer.”

Mr. Mulroney, an investment banker in Toronto, who is the son of a former prime minister and the brother of Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, did not respond to interview requests from The Hill Times. He is also seen as a potential candidate in a future leadership election. Mr. Lecce’s office referred all questions regarding delegate elections to Conservative Party headquarters. Mr. Gerstein did not respond to interview requests from The Hill Times.

Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for Campaign Life Coalition, told The Hill Times that the social conservatives’ organization for this convention is one of the key reasons the high-profile quartet lost the delegate election meetings. He said social conservatives are more organized than ever before and were able to win five out of 10 delegates in Toronto-St. Paul’s. In King-Vaughan, he said, social conservatives won four out of 10 delegates.

“We did not embark on a negative campaign to say, ‘You know, make sure you don’t vote for these four,’ ” said Mr. Fonseca. “We didn’t do that. It was just a positive campaign and vote for these five.”

He said that his organization is trying to tabulate results to see how many of the delegates they had endorsed have won. So far, he said, they are satisfied with the number of delegates social conservatives have elected. Mr. Fonseca did not share any specifics, but added that they appear to have enough delegates to influence the party policies at the convention.

“I’m very satisfied,” he said. “We’ve got the numbers to be able to pass pro-life and pro-family policies and, and have a really good shot at electing the national council candidates.”

A Conservative source told The Hill Times that the reason some of these high-profile Conservatives failed to win spots in the delegate elections is a combination of these candidates failing to reach out to riding association members for support, and the effective organization of social conservative organizations. It appears that the candidates thought their name recognition was good enough to get elected as delegates, but it was not the case, the source said.

“You guys in Ottawa may know who James Dodds, Irving Gerstein, and Mark Mulroney are,” the source said. “But at the riding level, a lot of party members may not even recognize these names.”

The source said that in some ridings, some other high-profile Conservatives were saved the embarrassment of losing delegate races because riding executives anticipated the possibility and encouraged candidates to campaign to seek support of rank-and-file members for the delegate election meetings. Sources said that more names of well-known Conservatives who lost the delegate elections may be coming.

