The enduring legacy of colonization, slavery

Through the expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement, many have come to learn of the injustices endured by racialized communities. These injustices have stimulated mass social unrest and political uprisings—more than any other time in history. These uprisings, in part, are highlighting how industrialized economies have been built on a foundation of colonization, slavery, and racism that, despite equality pledges, have been perpetuated by the same political structures that remain in power today.