The royal tea? Black women are never allowed to be part of the club

For a Black woman, it doesn’t matter how high you rise, shattering the glass ceiling means you will always be cut by the shards.
The story of Meghan Markle’s entry into the British Establishment is a story at the intersection of race, class, and gender. The abuse that she endured is what Black women experience when they dare to enter institutions as whole people who blend into whiteness, writes Erica Ifill. Flickr photograph by Mark Jones
CALGARY—It’s possible that we’re starting to see the beginning of the end of the modern version of the British monarchy. Abolitionists are laughing in schadenfreude.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Health officials warned last week against loosening public health measures as COVID-19 variants spread across Canada. Now, one official predicts herd immunity targets for vaccinations will also creep to higher levels.
Liberals should bring the pandemic under control as soon as possible, or the opposition parties will have an opening to raise serious questions about the government’s competence, says pollster Greg Lyle.