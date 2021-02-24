Pushing the needle toward more inclusive, recovery-oriented care

From lowering barriers to care by advancing e-mental health to knitting together communities in the name of suicide prevention or better understanding how cannabis use and mental illness intersect, the Mental Health Commission of Canada has exciting work ahead.

‘As my tenure as president and CEO of the Mental Health Commission of Canada winds down, I find myself willing time to slow just a little. Every conversation with a colleague, every piece I write, every interview I do, is a reminder of how far we have come in the last decade,’ Louise Bradley writes.