Leading pollster launches new public opinion, market research podcast

Plus, Senator Mike Duffy’s Supreme Court appeal has been dismissed, and Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard recently received an award.
David Coletto, founder and CEO of Abacus Data, is releasing a podcast called Infocus. It will explore the intersection of public opinion research, public affairs, and public policy at a high level. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Pollster David Coletto will soon kick off season one of his a new podcast series, Infocus.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Health officials warned last week against loosening public health measures as COVID-19 variants spread across Canada. Now, one official predicts herd immunity targets for vaccinations will also creep to higher levels.
Liberals should bring the pandemic under control as soon as possible, or the opposition parties will have an opening to raise serious questions about the government’s competence, says pollster Greg Lyle.