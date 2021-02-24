January lobbying picks up from holiday slump

Unifor president Jerry Dias says union representatives 'spent the lion’s share' of their time pressing the government to move forward on a rescue package for the aerospace and airline sectors.
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, former innovation minister Navdeep Bains, and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson topped the list of most lobbied ministers in January. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Lobbying activity rose slightly in January, with the holiday slump ebbing even as Parliament remained in recess and the usual legislative wrangling was more or less on hold.
Health officials warned last week against loosening public health measures as COVID-19 variants spread across Canada. Now, one official predicts herd immunity targets for vaccinations will also creep to higher levels.
Liberals should bring the pandemic under control as soon as possible, or the opposition parties will have an opening to raise serious questions about the government’s competence, says pollster Greg Lyle.