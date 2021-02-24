Canada can take a lesson on financial inclusion from Black banker ladies

As we live through a global pandemic, we see the deeply ingrained racial and anti-Black inequities. We have a chance to rebuild equitable economies. The idea of informally helping each other through mutual aid is prized during this lockdown, but coming together through informal co-ops is not new for Black Canadians. It has always been a tradition of the Black diaspora in Canada and elsewhere. But as we live in pandemic times, informal collectivity is now valuable and viewed with respect.
