Opinion

Canada can take a lesson on financial inclusion from Black banker ladies

By Caroline Shenaz Hossein       February 24, 2021

Canada has a renowned reputation in development for gender equality and co-operatives. Yet we ignore co-ops by racialized women in this country.

Rotating savings and credit associations, or ROSCAs for short, run by Black women—like Ginelle Skerritt, who appears in The Banker Ladies documentary—exemplify everything we need to know about the engagement, democracy, and inclusive economics, writes Caroline Shenaz Hossein. Screenshot courtesy of YouTube/Caroline Hossein

As we live through a global pandemic, we see the deeply ingrained racial and anti-Black inequities. We have a chance to rebuild equitable economies. The idea of informally helping each other through mutual aid is prized during this lockdown, but coming together through informal co-ops is not new for Black Canadians. It has always been a tradition of the Black diaspora in Canada and elsewhere. But as we live in pandemic times, informal collectivity is now valuable and viewed with respect.

