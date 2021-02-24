Bill C-10’s focus on foreign digital giants should not ignore domestic ones

Discussions on Bill C-10 make much of the fact that the Internet was only in its infancy when the Broadcasting Act was last amended 30 years ago and that none of today’s huge and hugely-influential foreign digital companies– like Netflix, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Spotify–existed or were contemplated at the time. While this is certainly true, it is also true that there were many more, diverse domestic players in Canadian broadcasting back then, and that today’s huge, hugely-influential, and vertically-integrated Canadian giants neither existed as such, nor were contemplated at the time. Today, however, those domestic giants now own both the vast majority of Canada’s TV services and the country’s largest TV distributors and so dominate Canada’s broadcasting landscape.