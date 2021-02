With only a minority in Parliament and facing a once-in-a-century health crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is understandably cautious about confronting this third rail of Canadian politics.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is pictured in Ottawa on Oct. 19, 2020. As a half-measure, Bill C-21 seems unlikely to please anyone. Gun control advocates see the unexpected voluntary nature of the buyback of assault-style rifles as a betrayal of Trudeau’s promises, and the move to allow municipalities to ban handguns is widely viewed as passing the buck to largely powerless cities, writes Les Whittington.