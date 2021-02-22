Top 100 Lobbyists: Pandemic ushers in explosion of lobbying activity

Adaptability and a large Rolodex made the difference for those seeking access and influence as conversations migrated online over Zoom, say lobbyists.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Dec. 7, 2020, and his government have taken an outsized role in the lives of Canadians, thanks to an unprecedented level of spending in response to the pandemic. The record level of spending has also been accompanied by a rise in lobbying activity. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The pandemic may have indefinitely suspended most in-person lobbying campaigns and social engagements, but lobbyists say they’re busier than they’ve ever been.
