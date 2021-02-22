The fight about academic freedom in Canada is whitewashed

OTTAWA—Quebec Premier François Legault used social media on Facebook last week to share his belief that “a handful of radical activists who are trying to censor certain words and works” are the problem, in reference to the recent use of the N-word by university professors in Ottawa and Montreal and those tyrannical students. It’s ironic when only six per cent of professors in Quebec universities are visible minorities, including only 0.3 per cent Indigenous (2019 Loi sur l’accès à l’égalité en emploi dans des organismes publics). But the average across Canada is somewhere between one and 1.5 per cent Indigenous, so academia everywhere is quite white.