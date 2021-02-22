Pandemic driving urban transportation transition

Decisions made today, in the fog of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, will shape the direction of Canadian cities for generations to come. Investing in sustainable transportation and connected transit-oriented communities, not highway expansion and sprawling subdivisions, is the better path forward.
With good planning, Canadian cities can emerge from the pandemic with transportation systems that create good-quality jobs, provide low carbon travel options, improve equity, and foster healthy communities. But this future is far from assured, writes Matti Siemiatycki. Photograph courtesy Andre Furtado/Pexels
The COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended the way that people move around Canadian cities.
