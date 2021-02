Misplaced policy priorities, skepticism, and sclerotic regulation are suppressing competition and innovation in the effort to expand affordable high-speed Internet access in Canada.

The government’s primary focus after last year’s review of communications legislation has been Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s determination to get ‘money from web giants’ in order to subsidize a change-resistant film and television system and a similarly unoriginal newspaper business, writes Peter Menzies, when better connectivity should be the focus.