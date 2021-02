Canadian commercial airlines made just $1.6-billion in the third quarter of 2020, down nearly 80 per cent from the same time in 2019, according to Statistics Canada's Daily released on Feb. 19. Passenger volume is down even more. The airlines flew 3.6 million people in the same period, down nearly 86 per cent from 2019. This resulted in a net operating loss of $811-million, the StatsCan data shows.