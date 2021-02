If the Liberals break the promise that contributed to their 2019 victory, then we will have been manipulated in order to win them votes. This is nothing less than a betrayal.

Corey Hurren, a 46-year-old Manitoba reservist, and a licensed gun owner and avid gun control opponent, had in possession at least one of these weapons, a newly prohibited Norinco M14 rifle, as well as a Lakefield Mossberg shotgun, a Dominion Arms shotgun and a high-capacity magazine when he rammed his truck through the gates of Rideau Hall on July 2, 2020.