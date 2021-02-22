About time to make offshore workers’ safety a real priority

In the shadow of Bill C-7 on medical assistance in dying, the Senate passed another important bill. Bill S-3, An Act to amend the Offshore Health and Safety Act reinstates and extends transitional regulations while permanent regulations are being finalized. The initial legislation from 2014 gave five years to adopt these regulations and this period was already extended once. The Senate, however, opted to limit this second legislative extension to adopt permanent regulations to Dec. 31, 2021, a year short of what the government asked. Further, a Senate committee noted this should be the last extension granted and required a progress report this summer.