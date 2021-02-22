Canada needs to invest in innovation, investment, and productivity, and it’s urgent

Canada faces deep and difficult challenges that could take a decade to overcome. The test for Chrystia Freeland’s upcoming budget is to be honest about our circumstances, and budget the priorities right, not deliver another exercise in self-congratulation and misguided optimism.
The staff economists from the International Monetary Fund are quite clear on what Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured Sept. 15, 2020, should do in her first budget. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
TORONTO—The staff economists from the International Monetary Fund are quite clear on what Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland should do in her first budget.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'All of this was not just foreseeable, but perspicaciously foreseen months ago, and it only goes to show the dangerous scientific illiteracy of Canadian governments that they now act surprised,' says Amir Attaran.
Ontario MP Derek Sloan previously said a decision to bar him from running could lead his base to stay home on election day or to turn to rival conservative parties like the People's Party of Canada or the Maverick Party.