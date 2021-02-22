Caesar-Chavannes to talk on Feb. 22 about her book, Can You Hear Me Now? How I Found My Voice and Learned to Live With Passion and Purpose
February 22, 2021
A Conversation with Celina Caesar-Chavannes—Carleton University hosts a conversation with former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes on her new book Can You Hear Me Now? How I Found My Voice and Learned to Live With Passion and Purpose. She will respond to questions from a panel of students from the Faculty of Public Affairs. Monday, Feb. 22, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Register via events.carleton.ca. The Hill Times file photograph by Shruti Shekar
MONDAY, FEB. 22
