Opinion

CSC responds: health and safety of our employees, inmates, and public is our top priority

February 22, 2021

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) welcomes queries from The Hill Times and appreciates the opportunity to comment on any pieces that the newspaper publishes. On Feb. 10, 2021, The Hill Times published a piece, “Correctional authorities falling short on transparency in reporting COVID-19 data,” which raised concerns about the transparency of CSC regarding the information that we make available about the status of inmates who have been affected by COVID-19.

