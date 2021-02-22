New permanent transit fund will be immensely popular, writes Gideon Forman

Re: “Politics This Morning: Feds pledge $14.9-billion in new funds to build public transit projects,” (The Hill Times online newsletter, Feb. 11). Not mentioned here is the fact that the new permanent transit fund will be immensely popular. Ekos polling in November 2020 found 83 per cent of Canadians agree government has a responsibility to ensure people can access safe and affordable transit. Importantly, this view is shared by 81 per cent of folks who rely on cars. It’s not just transit users who see transit’s value. The vast majority do. Buses, light rail, and subways benefit people in many ways. They’re a climate solution, of course, but they also create employment. In Canada, this sector provides the equivalent of more than 121,000 full-time jobs. And with the wonderful announcement of permanent funding, the job numbers will only increase.