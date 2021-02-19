Canada’s assisted-dying movement has a diversity problem

Is there a diversity, equity, and inclusion problem in Canada’s assisted-dying movement? Yes. Can it be corrected to ensure that Canadians’ Charter-protected right to MAID is balanced, safe, and equitable? Yes. But there are several steps that must be taken to remedy the situation.
The Senate passed an amendment to Bill C-7 to collect race-based data for the purposes of identifying racial inequities in medical assistance in dying. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
After the summer of 2020, cries for racial justice echoed worldwide, so it’s not surprising that concerns related to racial equity have surfaced in the assisted-dying debate.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
We were told by white people in positions of power that they were listening and learning—unfortunately, that’s where many of them stopped. Many aren’t doing. And when they do something, it turns out to be a mockery.
While the federal government says Davie shipyard has received $2.1-billion as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy since 2015, a spokesperson for the shipyard says the sum is actually around $300-million.