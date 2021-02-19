Canada needs to step up for refugees during the pandemic

In late January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new border restrictions, forcing all incoming international travellers to quarantine in hotels for at least three days, which, he said, could cost “more than $2,000” per traveller. These moves are long overdue. Canada could have followed countries like Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea by putting these measures in place months ago.

Yet, only in response to questioning from a reporter did Transport Minister Omar Alghabra clarify that essential travellers, which includes migrant workers, would be exempt from the new restrictions. As had been the case throughout the pandemic, it was unclear where refugees approved for resettlement in Canada stood when the policy was announced. Immigration and Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) later clarified days before the new measures kicked in that privately sponsored refugees landing in Canada will stay in government-authorized accommodation for their first three nights, while they await the results of the COVID-19 test they are given on arrival. A government-funded resettlement service provider will co-ordinate the hotel bookings and transportation to the hotel. The hotel will be paid for by IRCC.

The pandemic has profoundly disrupted refugee resettlement. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) resettlement activities have been cut back, and Canada’s active visa office workforce was greatly trimmed. Applicant interviews have been suspended to ensure the safety of refugees and visa officers.

Unfortunately, for all its disruptions, COVID-19 has not stopped wars, persecution, violence, or discrimination around the world. UNHCR Filippo Grandi said the pandemic was becoming a “risk multiplier” for refugees on top of existing drivers like conflict, climate change, and political upheaval. Refugees have continued to flee upheaval in their homes despite border closures, the hardships caused by lockdowns and age-old suspicion of strangers being disease carriers. For their livelihoods, most refugees rely on the hand-to-mouth “informal economy,” which has been hit hard by the lockdowns. Border closures and travel bans impede refugees’ ability to travel abroad to apply for refugee status, hoping to be resettled. In host countries, many refugees live in unhygienic, cramped camps where social distancing is impossible. In many ways, they are being left out of COVID-19 responses.

Thankfully, resettled refugees whose visas were approved before March 18, 2020, have been exempt from Canadian border restrictions. Since then, however, many have been trapped in limbo due to their delayed departures. Only a limited number can be finalized for travel due to restricted capacity. What’s more, travel restrictions apply to any refugees approved after March 2020.

The flow of refugee arrivals to Canada has slowed to a trickle.

One day after the WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, Canada released its 2020-2022 immigration levels plan, which estimated we would take in 31,700 resettled refugees for 2020. Yet, by November, only about 6,000 had been admitted. Alex Cohen, the spokesperson for the immigration minister, Marco Mendicino, said that Canada was only admitting about 250 urgent refugee cases per week, prioritized mostly by vulnerability as determined by UNHCR and IOM. With the recent announcement of stricter travel restrictions, the number of vulnerable refugees coming into Canada will likely continue to fall significantly.

In October, the government released its 2021-2023 immigration levels plan. The plan calls for the admission of about 36,000 refugees each year. However, this slight increase does not compensate for the shortfall in admissions in 2020. Furthermore, it is uncertain how the targets will be achieved due to Canada’s current travel restrictions. The number of refugees who were approved before last March is small, and getting smaller, as they travel to Canada. Refugees whose visas were approved after the cut-off date must endure longer waits in conditions that disproportionately increase their risk of contracting COVID-19.

IRCC has plenty of logistical roadblocks limiting their capacity to handle more applications while simultaneously trying to reduce the long processing times of a growing backlog. The 2021-2023 targets may be unrealistic since the pandemic is still raging, and most IRCC personnel continue to work from home. The targeted intake boost would require significant technology and policy changes.

Yet, it is possible for Canada to both contain the virus and to continue resettling refugees.

Refugees resettled to Canada are well screened because IRCC has a protocol with IOM to ensure that they receive a free COVID test, on top of the usual pre-departure health checks. The Council of the Canadian Refugee Sponsorship Agreement Holders (SAH) Association asserts it is willing to welcome refugees while observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. But the federal government needs to do its part to maintain the motivation and engagement of private sponsors. As Dorota Blumczynska, the president of the Canadian Council for Refugees, told me, “it’s not government that welcomes new Canadians, it’s Canadians, and more needs to be done.”

The SAH Association has called on the government to continue fulfilling Canada’s commitment to resettling refugees by providing protection to them. This means adding an exemption to the travel restrictions for all refugees regardless of their approval date. Private sponsors are ready to continue working to welcome refugees. But they need the government to work with them.

Stephen Kaduuli is the refugee rights policy analyst at Citizens for Public Justice.

The Hill Times