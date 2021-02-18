Public health officials say early data show ‘high’ protection from first shot

Canada’s public health officials are in “live” discussions but not offering a position on doling out single doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, rather than planning for the two shots at the recommended interval, amid vaccine scarcity and new evidence suggesting strong protection from the single shot.

One dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine had an efficacy of 92.6 per cent, according to findings presented by two Canada-based researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine. That “early data” was also presented to Canada’s COVID-19 special advisory committee, said Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer.

“Those discussions are very live and ongoing right now,” said Dr. Njoo, noting early data from provinces and territories have also suggested the level of vaccine protection is “very high” among people receiving one dose of the shots.

That’s prompted discussion over the past several weeks about whether the second dose of Pfizer could be delayed beyond the recommended 21 days to vaccinate more Canadians. The question comes as Canada contends with what he acknowledged is a “period of vaccine scarcity.”

Despite concerns raised by some health experts that tinkering with the timeline would be risky, the British government took the approach of delaying administration of second doses, with a representative of its vaccine advisory committee, arguing that the move “will save lives.” As of early February, the United Kingdom was on pace to give the first dose to its entire population by the end of June, according to The New York Times. Supply and logistical issues could affect that timeline. Roughly 24 per cent of its population had received at least one vaccine, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data tool.

Since the first phase of Canada’s vaccine campaign started in December, it’s been plagued by delays, and the governing Liberals and officials have had to defend Canada’s procurement strategy as it lags behind other countries’ pace of immunizing populations. Earlier this week, storms in the U.S. delayed shipments from Pfizer by a day. Shipments from Moderna, the second COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada, have also seen delays and reductions throughout the month of February. But, on Thursday, officials offered new updates on deliveries from both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, assuring they said would meet March’s goal of vaccinating three million people, and 14.5 million by June.

The government’s contracts with Pfizer and Moderna, the only two companies whose vaccines have been approved in Canada so far, stipulate that the doses ordered must be delivered by the end of the quarter.

Though Canada is nearing a projected uptick in vaccine arrivals, the data is prompting public health questions about what to do in the meantime, Dr. Njoo acknowledged.

“What is the balance between protecting a larger number of people with the one dose, as opposed to a smaller number?,” he noted, saying the questions raised by the study are “legitimate.” “We would like to vaccinate everyone with two doses, but in the meantime what should we do? Should we consider vaccinating more people as these doses come into Canada?”

He didn’t offer any indication as to where the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has landed on the matter, only saying he’d leave it up to others, including chief medical officers of health, to decide what “makes sense for them.” But, he noted there are a number of other factors at play, including that the second quarter is “not that far off.” That’s when officials are predicting regulatory approvals for other vaccine candidates under review, which could lead to 23 million inoculated, up from the three million expected by the end of March.

Canada has signed deals with seven vaccine manufacturers, and regulatory officials are in the process of assessing submissions from Novavax, Johnson and Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

Canada projecting 23 million vaccinations by June, pending approvals

Health Canada was not ready to make a ruling on AstraZeneca, more than two weeks after it signalled a decision could be imminent, The Canadian Press reported yesterday.

Without those approvals, delivery schedules with Moderna and Pfizer put the figure at 14.5 million people vaccinated by June. Canada has delivered 1.5 million doses to provinces and territories and still expects to see six million doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of March, said Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, who’s in charge of logistics at PHAC.

This week, Canada is set to get its largest delivery yet of Pfizer doses, with 403,650, followed by 475,000 next week, he said.

In March, Canada is expecting the 1.3 million of the two million doses promised by Moderna in the first quarter. He acknowledged a “major hike” in deliveries is required to meet the deadline but said the Massachusetts-based company has promised to increase to a two-week schedule, up from the current three.

The projected increase in doses during the second quarter—as of early February, Ottawa was predicting 20 million—is due, in part, to Health Canada’s approval of Pfizer’s request to extract six rather than five doses per vial, as well as boosted deliveries from both Pfizer and Moderna. The accelerated shipments should account for an additional 2.8 million doses, he said.

“You can see that we’re now coming out of this period of limited supplies with an abundance of supply in spring and summer, where we’re going to have significant scaling up of immunization plans,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Fortin offered assurances that provinces would be ready, with plans to leverage pharmacies and turn to existing distribution and storage systems for the influenza vaccine, given the lower temperature-storage requirements of the vaccines under review.

More than 1.3 million shots have been administered across the country, and as of Feb. 13, 2.7 per cent of Canadians had received at least one dose of vaccine, 0.8 per cent had received two doses. Rates are much higher in Indigenous communities, with 25 per cent of adults across 400 communities receiving at least one of the 83,000 doses delivered, according to a Feb. 17 update from Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller (Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs, Que.).

That’s in line with updated guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which is responsible for offering guidelines on prioritizing scarce vaccines, Dr. Njoo said, where the infection can have disproportionate consequences.

“We know that these individuals encounter many barriers in accessing healthcare services, including culture and language,” Dr. Njoo said.

The territories, meanwhile, have reported a 32.9 per cent vaccination rate, which, Dr. Njoo said, shows the three are “getting closer” to the goal of vaccinating 75 per cent in the first quarter, just over a month away.

As highly transmissible new COVID-19 variants appear in Canadian cities, Dr. Njoo said, Canada is following them “very closely.” He said he shared the concerns expressed by Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, in a grim warning the day before.

“I have never been as worried about the future as I am today,” she told reporters Wednesday, as Toronto reported 56 cases of the variants.

Dr. Njoo noted these variants can be more easily spread, and while it’s too early to tell if the disease is more serious in these strains, “it’s possible.”

“We have to redouble our efforts with our public health measures that have been successful,” he said.

