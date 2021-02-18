Conservative Party’s national council rejects Sloan’s appeal to run under its banner in next election

The Conservative Party’s national council has rejected the appeal of booted Conservative MP Derek Sloan to be allowed to run as a party candidate in the next election, according to senior Conservative sources.

Mr. Sloan (Hastings-Lennox and Addington, Ont.), who now sits as an Independent and ran unsuccessfully for the Conservative leadership last year, was expelled from the party’s caucus on Jan. 20 because of a “pattern of destructive behaviour” that leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) said had become a distraction for Conservatives.

Mr. Sloan has dismissed the charge that he had engaged in a “pattern of destructive behaviour,” saying it was “fabricated.”

Following his expulsion, the National Candidate Selection Committee of the Conservative Party barred him running as a future candidate. His appeal to overturn that decision was denied on Thursday night by the 20-member national council, the party’s highest elected governing party. The national council also has revoked his party membership.

By deadline, Mr. Sloan was not available for comment on the denial of his appeal. In an interview with The Hill Times on Feb. 3, Mr. Sloan said that he had the support of roughly 100,000 Conservative Party members, including those who he enlisted to sign up in last year’s leadership race and those who follow him on social media. He said a decision to bar him for running could lead his base to stay home on election day or to turn to rival conservative parties like the People’s Party of Canada and the Maverick Party.

“If that were to happen, I believe a large portion of the Conservative Party faithful would be disillusioned enough to stay home, or depending on what area of the country they’re in, they might vote for another option,” he said.

At the time, Mr. Sloan said he was not planning on joining another party or running as an Independent. In the last election, his first run for a seat in the House, Mr. Sloan won his riding by a razor-thin margin of 3.9 per cent of votes cast. He defeated then-incumbent Liberal MP Mike Bossio. In the leadership election, Mr. Sloan placed fourth, but won 16 per cent of the votes on the first ballot.

The process to expel Mr. Sloan was triggered on Jan. 18 in the wake of a report from left-leaning outlet Press Progress that said Mr. Sloan had accepted a political donation of $131 from white supremacist Frederick Paul Fromm during the leadership election. His ouster was preceded by a Jan. 17 statement from Mr. O’Toole saying that Conservatives have zero tolerance for far-right extremism or racism in the party. In his defence, Mr. Sloan said that he had no knowledge of the donation, and upon learning about it, he asked the party headquarters to return the money.

A majority of his former caucus members had voted in favour of his expulsion.

“The Conservative caucus voted to remove Derek Sloan not because of one specific event, but because of a pattern of destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents and disrespect towards the Conservative team for over a year,” said Mr. O’Toole, in a statement, adding that the acceptance of the donation was the “last straw.” “These actions have been a consistent distraction from our efforts to grow the party and focus on the work we need to do.”

Mr. Sloan denied that he had become a distraction for the party and described charges against him as “untrue.” He said the process to oust him from the caucus started with the political donation, and blamed the party for accepting the donation, processing it, and adding Mr. Fromm to the membership roster.

“My sort of position on this is well known with respect to the initial accusations of accepting a donation from a white nationalist,” said Mr. Sloan. “I made it very clear that, in fact, it was the party that processed the donation and then sent it to me.”

Since first getting elected to the House in 2019, Mr. Sloan, a social conservative, has run into a number of controversies, including accusations of racism and criticism for controversial views on LGBTQ rights and for his stance against abortion.

In the vote to expel him, Mr. Sloan said, caucus members were made to choose between him and Mr. O’Toole. He added that he was targeted by the Conservative leadership, because he was encouraging his supporters from the social-conservative wing to attend the policy convention in March.

At the same time, Mr. Sloan said, since he was elected, he could tell some caucus members were unhappy with him for ideological reasons, but said they are “in a minority.” He said it seems to him that some MPs were upset because he has been able to mobilize and raise funds from supporters spread out across the country, including in their own ridings. He added that may have rankled some MPs because it raised the prospect that supporters from the social-conservative wing could get elected as delegates against the wishes of local MPs.

“Some people were upset that I was fundraising ‘in their riding,’ ” he said. “I was just emailing people that had elected to hear from me; I wasn’t just emailing anybody. Some people were upset that I was interfering with their own process to encourage people to come to convention. So some MPs said, ‘Listen, I already chose 10 people to go to convention, and now I have 30 people that want to go, what am I going to do?’ ”

“But it’s not up to local MPs to choose delegates, it’s up to members to choose which delegates they want to represent them,” he added.

The Hill Times reached out to the party’s communications team in response to Mr. Sloan’s claim that his former caucus colleagues were upset over his fundraising and mobilization efforts. In response, Cory Hann, the party’s director of communications, offered a statement that echoed Mr. O’Toole’s following Mr. Sloan’s expulsion.

“Our MPs did not vote to remove Derek Sloan from our caucus because he is a social conservative. We have Members of Parliament of deep compassion and unmatched character, who like many Canadians, draw strength from their faith,” said Mr. Hann. “We want all Canadians to feel welcome in the Conservative Party of Canada. The Conservative Party is a big tent that is reflective of all Canadians. People of all backgrounds have a place in our Party. We must hold ourselves to the highest standards. Canadians deserve nothing less.”

Political insiders are expecting a higher turnout for the upcoming convention than ever before, because it will be held virtually for the first time, and the cost for attending is much lower. Tickets have been priced at $199, and delegates won’t have to set aside funds for travel and accommodations. Depending on the location of the convention, in the past, individual delegates have had to pay $2,000 or more to attend.

Across the country, the party’s riding associations completed the online voting process to elect their delegates on Monday. By deadline, the party had not announced the names of successful delegates. Prior to the vote, Campaign Life Coalition, a politically active anti-abortion group, and Mr. Sloan emailed their recommended slate of candidates to their supporters, across ridings. They are also expected to recommend specific candidates for the national council election.

The convention will be the first for Mr. O’Toole as the party’s recently elected leader.

Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research said that this convention is going to be a test of Mr. O’Toole’s influence and his ability to manage the Conservative coalition of voters that identify as fiscal conservatives, social conservatives, and progressive conservatives. Mr. Nanos said that the new leader has to ensure that the party stays united under his leadership, or risk dashing the party’s hopes once again of returning to power.

“We’re gonna get a really good feel for his, what I’ll say, ‘internal political management skills’ within the Conservative tribe, come this convention, because you can bet your bottom dollar that the Liberals and the New Democrats, the other federal political parties, will be closely looking at the resolutions on the floor in order to try to cast a negative light on the Conservatives under Erin O’Toole,” said Mr. Nanos.

