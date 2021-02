I call on my fellow artists, media companies, and entertainment institutions to bring back the glamour, bring back the pageantry, and bring back the class. I, for one, am ready to get started.

Opera singer Antonina Ermolenko says, 'as an opera singer probing for meaning in my art form in the current era, I have found it in this common need for age-old ritualistic expression of our most profound emotions. We are not meant to consume art in bite-sized pieces. We yearn to get swallowed up in the grandeur of the sacred.'