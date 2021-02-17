Will next month’s long-awaited divorce law reforms make a difference?

It’s a massive failure of the courts, the legal profession, the police, and society in general to protect women subjected to gender-based violence.
When the revised Divorce Act goes into force on March 1, Canadians will begin to get an inkling of whether long-overdue legislative efforts at the federal level to update divorce rules and better protect victims of domestic violence will be effective in addressing this problem, writes Les Whittington. Photograph courtesy of Pexels
OTTAWA—One woman every six days is murdered by their intimate partner in Canada.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
We were told by white people in positions of power that they were listening and learning—unfortunately, that’s where many of them stopped. Many aren’t doing. And when they do something, it turns out to be a mockery.
While the federal government says Davie shipyard has received $2.1-billion as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy since 2015, a spokesperson for the shipyard says the sum is actually around $300-million.