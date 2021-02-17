Research excellence requires equity, diversity, and inclusion

OTTAWA—As a mathematician, I am drawn to numbers, and one particular set caught my eye not long ago. According to data compiled in 2019 by the Diversity Gap Canada, a project by University of Calgary political science professor Dr. Malinda Smith, the deans of Canada’s top 15 universities are mostly white and male, and only 2.9 per cent are racialized women. Another recent assessment from Universities Canada found that just 8.3 per cent of senior university leaders come from a visible minority group, and of that, only 0.8 per cent are Black. For a country that lauds diversity, immigration and equity, these are troubling statistics.