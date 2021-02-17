RCMP, union stand behind plan to deploy body-worn cameras for front-line officers, but critics warn drawbacks may outweigh benefits

The federal government, the RCMP’s top brass, and the police force’s union are all squarely behind a recent push to see more than 10,000 body-worn cameras deployed nationwide to help “pull the police services into the 21st century,” says the force’s union head, while others have questioned its perceived benefits.

Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation, said police have been videotaping witness statements for presentation in front of courts for a long time now, as well as using cameras in police cars in varying formats for the last 20 years. He said body cameras are an extension of that longstanding practice.

“It’s [about] pulling police services into the 21st century to be able to provide the police and the courts with the best evidence available,” said Mr. Sauvé, who represents around 20,000 members and reservists of the RCMP. “Ultimately, that will lead to a full accounting of a member’s interactions with a member of the public, and I think you’ll see something similar to when cameras rolled out in cars, which will be a reduction in the number of complaints by members of the public from those interactions—and an increase in transparency with respect to police interactions with the public.”

Mr. Sauvé said that cellphones equipped with cameras are already ubiquitous and have been used by civilians to document the police’s interactions with the public, noting those videos “may show a complete or partial version of an event.”

In December, the government allocated $238-million to equip RCMP officers across the country with body-worn cameras, with an additional $50-million a year in funding to maintain the system for collecting footage once it’s in place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) announced last June that he would be pushing for the use of body cameras across the country, including raising it during his discussions with premiers. His pledge came days after he attended an anti-Black racism rally in Ottawa, where he kneeled in solidarity with protesters. It was one of many mass demonstrations decrying police brutality that erupted following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man from Minnesota, at the hands of police.

The procurement process is still in the early stages, said Robin Percival, spokesperson for the RCMP.

“Until solutions are identified through this process, we are not comfortable in providing an estimated timeline for roll-out,” wrote Ms. Percival in an emailed statement to The Hill Times. “What makes this initiative complex is the management of all of the associated video feeds being recorded every shift, often in very remote communities with limited technical infrastructure.”

Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the RCMP, issues a request for information seeking input from industry providers on potential options and available technology that would meet the police force’s requirements for the cameras and for the digital evidence management system. As of Feb. 17, an RFI had yet to be issued.

“Once the RCMP and PSPC have gathered all relevant information from the RFI process, the next significant procurement milestone will be a request for proposal later this year,” said Ms. Percival. “Working with industry partners, the RCMP will ensure that the cameras and supporting digital evidence management solution meets our requirements, and demonstrates good value for tax payer’s dollars.”

‘Putting the cart before the horse’

Others are less convinced that supplying RCMP officers with body cameras are worth spending hundreds of millions of dollars and will have the intended effect of improving public trust and addressing police misconduct.

Criminal lawyer Michael Spratt, of Ottawa-based firm Abergel Goldstein and Partners, said body cameras carry with them “a ton of drawbacks,” including cost and privacy issues, that have to be “balanced against the one benefit of capturing evidence.”

Mr. Spratt noted the push to outfit RCMP officers with cameras is not about how the “police need to protect themselves against allegations or some sort of best evidence rule, but it’s because there have been multiple instances across Canada, and worldwide, of egregious police misconduct.”

“Sometimes that misconduct is caught on film, sometimes police are caught not telling the truth, and one of the solutions to identify and hold police accountable for bad acts or for Charter violations is to have them recorded at all times, so their interactions with the public can be scrutinized and body camera videos can be used as evidence to hold the police to account,” he added.

Mr. Spratt said he was once supportive of police-worn body cameras—until he spoke with people who have been stopped by officers or have been over-policed in the past.

“It’s obscene that we would say the police are engaged in misconduct, we can’t trust them, there’s no enough accountability, so let’s give them more money,” he said, noting body cameras come at a steep price. “The solution shouldn’t be to throw more money at the problem; the solution should be that we need to have a more responsible police force.”

There are also privacy concerns that need to be weighed.

“There aren’t robust rules. We’re putting the cart before the horse because there is no agreement about who can access that data, how it can be used, where it’s going to be stored, how long it’s going to be stored, when the camera is going to be, when it’s going to be off, and what sort of repercussions there will be for police officers who don’t follow these policies,” said Mr. Spratt.

According to Mr. Sewell, who was Toronto’s mayor from 1978 to 1980, and is a member of the Toronto Police Accountability Coalition, the program’s price tag should give people pause.

“We should be stopping and saying, ‘Is there a better way to spend a quarter of a billion dollars?,’ ” he said. “What we need are major changes in the way [the RCMP] is organized, recruited and managed.”

He noted that he has yet to see any data on the effectiveness of body-worn cameras in the field.

“They had body-worn cameras in Minneapolis when George Floyd was killed—the police filmed it all—and what your dealing with at the end of the day is police culture, which hardly matters if you have the cameras,” said Mr. Sewell.

‘We really need to be investing in community relationship building’

Adrienne Peters, a sociology professor at Memorial University who specializes in criminology, said body-worn cameras should be thought of as just another tool available to police forces. She said that the trend towards the adoption of body cameras speaks to society’s “acceptance of this state-controlled world that we’re in today.”

“Because we live in such a public and social media world, it almost seems like we’re willing to give up some of those sensibilities, thoughts and rights, so that’s where my concern lies,” said Prof. Peters.

She said that much more research needs to be done to show support for their use, with an eye to modifying the strategy if it doesn’t pan out as intended or anticipated. Prof. Peters noted there’s a concern that body cameras are being used as a Band-Aid solution to more complex societal problems.

“…We really need to be investing more so in community relationship building—maybe not in lieu of these more sophisticated types of technologies—but at least in complement with them, and doing more research on how that fits the needs of the specific area in which they are being implemented,” she said.

These discussions are important for the RCMP, as a national agency, because the force is going to have to look at how the body-camera program is working in different spaces and places, according to Prof. Peters. She added that the implications for certain groups who are already being over-policed and over-criminalized should be some of the central questions that should be looked at this program unfurls.

“That’s why we have to go back to community organizations and diversifying the policing portfolio, and inviting members of these groups and communities into these discussions as well as into the planning and strategizing for implementing new tolls and strategies—without simply saying, ‘We’re going to put cameras on people and this is going to solve all these problems.’ ”

In October, the RCMP announced a pilot project to supply body cameras to a number of officers in Iqaluit, Nunavut, which will be used to “help inform the broader rollout of this technology across the RCMP,” according to Ms. Percival.

“The goal of this pilot project is to evaluate processes and best practices with existing technology in remote regions, and to engage the community on perceptions and satisfaction with the technology,” she said.

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times