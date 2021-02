While the federal government says Davie shipyard has received $2.1-billion as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy since 2015, a spokesperson for the shipyard says the sum is actually around $300-million.

The MV Asterix, which is being leased by the Canadian Navy, was converted by Davie shipyard. The interim auxiliary oiler services it provides has come at a cost of $620-million over five years—encompassing more than a quarter of the funds that the Quebec shipyard has received under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.