COVID-19 driving change in Canada’s urban centres

Cities are the economic engines of the country. As such, they are also centres of innovation: places to test out new ideas, spaces to combine new ways of thinking and doing, and sites to advance new technologies. COVID-19 has temporarily turned our urban worlds upside down and has made dense urban life seem dangerous rather than attractive—at least in the short term. In the long term, however, Canada’s cities will continue to lead both economically and creatively.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.