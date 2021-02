National council candidates and grassroots members say they want the Conservative Fund to be accountable to the highest elected governing body of the Conservative Party.

Robert Batherson, left, Good Elliott, Amber Ruddy, and Bruce Yu are running for the Conservative Party's national council. If Mr. Elliott gets elected as a national councillor, he will run for the party's presidency. Mr. Batherson told The Hill Times that if he gets elected as a national councillor, he will also consider running for the party's presidency.