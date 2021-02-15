Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
COVID-19 prevented 31 billions of ocean pollution being dumped on Canada’s coast. What happens once it’s over?

By Anna Barford      February 15, 2021

The decision to stop cruise ships while we wait for widespread vaccination is a smart move that is consistent with public health and preventative practises to fight COVID-19. It is also an opportunity.

Canada has the weakest regulations along the West Coast, and as a result, ships are holding onto pollution and then dumping it when they get to Canada—using our coast as a toilet bowl.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra recently announced that the cruise ship ban in Canada would be extended until February 2022 due to COVID-19, a decision that was not to be taken lightly. 

This pause provides us with a critical opportunity to ensure the health of coastal communities and ecosystems by updating our regulations to ensure that when the cruise ships come back, they don’t continue to dump billions of pollution on our coast.  

New analysis released last week by Stand.earth, West Coast Environmental Law, and Dr. Judith Sayers of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council has revealed thatsShip pollution regulations are noticeably weaker in Canada along the West Coast compared to neighbouring U.S. jurisdictions. For example, Alaska’s restrictions on fecal coliform counts in sewage discharge are up to 18 times more stringent than what is allowed in Canadian waters. Meanwhile, Washington State’s Puget Sound and California have large no-discharge zones and the infrastructure to support them. Canada has the weakest regulations along the West Coast, and as a result, ships are holding onto pollution and then dumping it when they get to Canada—using our coast as a toilet bowl.

The loss of life and the emotional toll of the global pandemic are continuing to add up. Minister Alghabra’s decision to stop cruise ships while we wait for widespread vaccination is a smart move that is consistent with public health and preventative practises to fight COVID-19. It is also an opportunity.

During what was supposed to be the summer 2020 cruise ship season, Canada’s West Coast was spared from exposure to billions of litres of pollution due to ramped up COVID-19 regulations. The cruise ship industry along the coast has exploded over the last decade. In 2019, more than one million passengers and crew from 30 different cruise ships visited the Victoria cruise terminal during 256 ship calls on their way to and from Alaska. In that one year alone, at-risk populations of killer whales and salmon—and the food sources and habitats on which they depend—were exposed to billions of litres of this harmful pollution. 

Cruise ships dump more than 31 billion litres of polluted waste off the B.C. coast in just one season alone. These massive amounts of contaminated waste are often acidic and disease-ladennutrient-heavy wastewater from toilets, laundry, and a relatively new source of pollution: scrubber washwater. Vast quantities of washwater are deposited in ocean waters, in an attempt to remove sulfur dioxides from the heavy fuel oil combustion exhaust pouring from cruise ship smokestacks. Washwater may sound benign, but it is full of heavy metals and organic compounds that threaten human health and aquatic ecosystems.

Ships will continue to visit Victoria and Vancouver as they travel to and from various Pacific destinations, and both visiting and stay-over tourism will flourish again. What we don’t need to allow is their pollution. There is no reason that Canada can’t match the strict limits set by neighbouring jurisdictions, instead of relying on bare-minimum standards set by international bodies without looking at how they fare in the local context. 

Unless Transport Canada acts quickly, there is a strong possibility that dozens of cruise ships will return in 2022 passing through B.C. waters on their way to and from Alaska, leaving in their wake tens of billions of litres of inadequately treated cruise ship pollution laden with fecal coliform, ammonia, heavy metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons—pollutants that are harmful to human health, aquatic organisms, and coastal ecosystems. 

The federal government must match the rules already set by Alaska, Puget Sound, and Californiarules that the cruise ships are, in theory, already following. Adopting these rules would also create jobs by employing inspectors through per-passenger fees (just like Alaska did), by investing in onshore treatment infrastructure, and by keeping the ocean healthy.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has flagged that there are many benefits and opportunities for investing in Canada’s ocean economy. But kick-starting this investment initiative will be impossible if it isn’t set up to succeed. If the federal government is truly committed to seeing our ocean economy thrive, Transport Canada must seize this moment to bring in better ocean protections for the long haul. The federal government must act now to improve the laws and regulations that protect coastal waters from massive amounts of cruise ship pollution.

Anna Barford is Stand.earth’s Canadian shipping campaigner.

The Hill Times

