As China exercises its new form of inscrutability, we should concurrently develop a long memory, seek other markets for our goods and products, and work with our friends and allies to educate China about transnational civility.

'Inscrutable' was how we saw the Chinese. But the arrest and incarceration of Michael Kovrig, left, and Michael Spavor (a.k.a.—The Two Michaels) have revised our perspective: we now see the Chinese government as ruthless, stiff-necked, and callous, writes Tim Dunne.