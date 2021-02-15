In retrospect, Duffy probably didn’t realize how rough politics could turn out to be

Whatever happens in the RCMP action, Senator Mike Duffy considers this public pursuit of justice the cornerstone of his time in Parliament, which will come to end in the Upper Chamber on May 27 when he retires.
P.E.I. Senator Mike Duffy, pictured in 2016 in Ottawa during his criminal trial. All 31 criminal charges were dropped against Sen. Duffy, following a high-profile probe into his expense claims. The Hill Times photograph by Cynthia Münster
Senator Mike Duffy has come to the end of his quest to clear his name, as he lost the chance to take his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.
‘We need transformation of health systems in a way that will respect our treaty, constitutional, and Indigenous and inherent rights, and improve the wellness of our people,’ says AFN Regional Chief Marlene Poitras.
Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard says she took Public Safety Minister Bill Blair ‘at his word’ when he told her he ‘takes his responsibilities for transparency seriously’ nearly three months ago.
The Greens had also considered putting Annamie Paul up as a candidate in Guelph, Ont., and other Toronto ridings such as Parkdale-High Park, Toronto–Danforth, and Davenport, all currently held by the Liberals since 2015.
'When I look back … I want to feel that we did all that we could to recruit a truly diverse slate of candidates and people who were truly committed to their communities,’ says new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.